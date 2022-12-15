Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa says there was excitement when he showed up at music legend Leonard Zhakata’s album launch yesterday.

Chamisa says he just showed up, at the event unexpected.

“Last night I attended Zimbabwe’s music legend, Leonard K Zhakata’s album launch ‘Mupendero wenguva’.

“There was just excitement in the house when I just showed up at the event unexpected.

“Zimbabweans are a great &wonderful people. Ours is a great country & place. #OneNationOneVision,” posted Chamisa on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Zhakata dedicated his latest album to late former bandmate and nephew Thomas Makion.

