Copied: Barely 5 years after his military insurrection with which he removed the late President Robert Mugabe promising to cancel political dynasties, coup leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has gone ahead to promote one of his sons to the rank of army major.

Zimbabwe’s largest war veterans children organisation, COZWVA reports stating: “ED has promoted his son to the rank of army major, a situation described by many as a desperate move to consolidate power after losing confidence with the army.

“In 2017 he threw CIO & police under the bus accusing them of being G40 (Mugabe( loyalists leaving himself isolated.”

A comment from Mr. Mnangagwa could not be obtained at the time of writing. Previous comments by the ZANU PF Director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi suggest that Sean Mnangagwa was always a major.

zimeye, online