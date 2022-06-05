Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has blasted Ministry of Information permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana for claiming that Parliament endorsed the Pomona deal.

Mangwana had challenged Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume not to oppose the deal, saying it was endorsed by Parliament.

However, Mliswa says a ZANU PF caucus which endorsed the deal is not Parliament.

“This repeated creation of false Parliamentary endorsement of the Pomona deal speaks of high level corruption.

“ZANU PF isn’t Parliament! They want to clean the crass deal by attaching Parliament. We never endorsed this looting,” he says.

Meanwhile, Mliswa has warned ZANU PF over deals which would make them unpopular ahead of 2023 polls.

“The Pomona looting deal is the kind of which damage a party’s electoral prospects in broad daylight.

“Am surprised how the reaction by authorities to this act of looting has been either to act ignorant or dig deep in defence of a naked looting scheme,” he adds.

Zwnews