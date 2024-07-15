South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has pledged to step up inspections at businesses to “take action against people illegally employed.

The corrective action to be used include through deportations of foreign nationals who fall in this bracket.

Apparently, SA is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who are economic refugees.

Some of the Zimbabweans are under the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP) which is a permit issued by the Department of Home Affairs, South Africa.

Zimbabwe citizens that would like to remain in South Africa can apply for the newly introduced Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP).

Zwnews