Econet customers used 74% more data on the country’s biggest telecommunications network in the three months to May than they did over the same period last year.

Voice usage went up by 46 percent.

Meanwhile, data now accounts for 42. of percent Econet’s revenue, from 33% over the same time last year.

Voice, which accounted for 45% last year, now makes up 38% of revenue.

The company added 30 new sites in the quarter and plans to speed up 5G deployment.

Power cuts, however, affected service quality, and in the long run, Econet plans to increase investment in solar.

Zwnews