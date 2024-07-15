Power injection from a refurbished unit at Hwange Thermal Power Station and release of power ring-fenced for winter wheat crop has resulted in a 100MW boost for local power supplies in the next two weeks.

Winter months see increased electricity demand, leading to load-shedding.

Government ring-fenced 100MW for winter wheat irrigation (May-July) and the refurbished unit at Hwange is set to connect to the grid by the end of the month.

Apparently, Kariba South Hydropower Station managing water strategically for continuous generation.

The current generation is pegged between 1,400MW – 1,500MW; against the demand of 1,800MW; leaving a deficit of 300MW.

According to the power utility load-shedding is expected to ease after wheat irrigation period ends.

Key points: Independent power producers to increase capacity by year-end, adding up to 140MW.

Kariba water allocation to last until year-end, producing 290MW on average.

La Niña expected to bring above-normal rainfall, aiding in power generation.

