Quest Security Guards Allegedly Pick Cah at US$744,000 Robbery Scene, Pay Lobola, Buy New Cars

Two security guards, Cornelius Muchikange and Nesbert Kachungwe, who were part of the response team after Quest Finance was robbed of over US$700,000, allegedly picked up US$53,000 from the scene and converted it for personal use. Both guards, aged 35 and employed by J and P Security Company, pleaded guilty to theft before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera.

According to court documents, on February 25 at around 1:30 AM, 12 armed robbers broke into Quest Finance, armed with various tools including a pistol, blank pistol, drill, iron bar, bolt cutter, and explosives. They tied up Daniel Mandizvidza, the head of operations, and ransacked several offices, stealing cash amounting to US$744,000, along with other currencies.

During the robbery, the robbers were interrupted by the arrival of security response teams from Safe Guard and J & P Security Service. As they fled, the robbers dropped some cash on the premises, which the two accused guards, Muchikange and Kachungwe, allegedly found and pocketed.

The guards reportedly used the stolen money to make various purchases, including paying lobola for new wives, vehicles and building materials. They were eventually apprehended by detectives from CID Homicide Harare, who received information about the theft. Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the guards had been approached by individuals impersonating police officers who stole additional money from them.

The total value stolen amounted to US$53,000, with property worth US$15,700 recovered. Zebediah Bofu prosecuted the case. The guards are set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to theft.