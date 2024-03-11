Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Robbery After Being Tracked by Stolen Phone’s Call Logs

A 35-year-old man, Tafadzwa Kamandiyapa, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court for his involvement in a robbery.

Kamandiyapa, along with five others, broke into a house in Banket in 2022, where they assaulted the victim and demanded money and valuables.

They ransacked the house and fled with stolen property, including cellphones and a vehicle.

Police tracked one of the stolen cellphones through call logs, leading to the recovery of some items and the arrest of Kamandiyapa.

He was found guilty of robbery and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 5 years suspended.