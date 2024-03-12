Marriage Crumbles as Harare Husband Discovers Wife’s 15 Boyfriends through Phone Chats

The breakdown of a 17-year marriage has shocked many after a husband discovered his wife was involved with over 15 boyfriends. The revelation came when the husband went through his wife’s mobile phone and found explicit chats and nude pictures exchanged with her multiple partners on WhatsApp. Despite the wife blocking the SIM card, the husband retained possession of the phone, which continues to receive messages from the boyfriends. H-Metro obtained chats between the wife and her boyfriends, revealing their locations in areas like Budiriro and Epworth.

Letwina Mateke, the wife, could not be reached for comment, while some of her boyfriends claimed ignorance of her marital status, as she allegedly used a singles’ WhatsApp group to court partners. The husband, who remains anonymous, confronted several of his wife’s boyfriends, both through phone calls and in person.

He expressed shock at the betrayal, stating that his wife’s workplace even advertised her as a single woman in their group. The situation escalated when Letwina’s sister reportedly assaulted the husband, resulting in a domestic violence case being opened at Kuwadzana Police Station. The husband believes the dynamic of the relationship changed after his wife started working in November.

One of the boyfriends mentioned that he was unaware of Letwina’s marital status, assuming she was single based on her representation in the singles group. The exchanges in the chats revealed Letwina arranging meetings with her lovers in town and Epworth, with some expressing gratitude for their time together.