Image- InfoZimZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has sworn in members of Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC).

ZICC will be mandated to investigate any complaint made by any person or on his or her behalf against any misconduct on the part of a member of a security service in the discharge or purported discharge of the member’s functions, to investigate any contraventions of, or practices which do not comply with sections 206 (2) and (3) and 208 of the Constitution; to inspect any facilities under the control of any security service where persons are detained or incarcerated.

The Commission will then make any recommendations or remedial orders it considers necessary, and to cause the presentation of any information it considers appropriate to an inquest conducted by any court or other investigation in terms of the Coroner’s Office Act.

The establishment of the new ZICC fulfils the requirement in Section 210 of the Constitution for an independent and impartial mechanism for the investigation of misconduct committed by members of security services, and also ensure independent oversight of the handling of the complaints.

The members are as follows:- Webster Nicholas Chinamora – Chairperson,

-Elizabeth Rutsate – Commissioner,

-Andrew Mataruse – Commissioner and

-Oliver Mandipaka – Commissioner.