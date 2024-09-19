The Harare Metropolitan Provincial State Minister Charles Tawengwa has written a letter distancing himself from the alleged data capture exercise taking place in Harare south.

He called on for the investigation of the Zanu-PF Provincial leadership & arrest of culprits.

In other news, Children of War Veterans Association has welcomed the arrest of a suspected ZANU PF official on allegations of illegally selling out land.

“As corruption hits the center stage in Harare. The arrest of Zanu-pf Provincial member Spencer Mabheka is a positive move.

“Mabheka stole these stands and shared with Top six Harare provincial Executive. Zanu-pf Harare provincial chair Godwills Masimirembwa must be investigated,” says COZVWA.

Zwnews