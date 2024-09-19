One of the last two surving Bundu Boy members Rise Kagona has died.

He passed away this morning in Scotland Edinburg, where he was now based.

He is well known for hit song Ndakauya nepirezha pano panyika hupenyu hwangu ndehwekufara kufara chete parufu rwangu muridze mbira…

Kagona, played strumming lead guitar and exhibited singing prowess that charmed many during the peak of his musical career.

The Bhundu Boys were one of the best music groups to ever come out of Zimbabwe.

Apparently, Kenny Chitsvatsva is now the only surviving member of the jit outfit.

H-Metro