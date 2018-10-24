Pictures: President Mnangagwa arrives in Zambia

LUSAKA: President Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday for a series of engagements which include the 54th independence anniversary of Zambia and a host of bilateral economic cooperation discussions.

Zambia attained its independence from Britain on October 24, 1964 and in turn offered support to Zimbabwe’s quest for freedom.

The two countries enjoy close ties and are implementing several joint projects together.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu and Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also the Presidential Press Secretary Mr George Charamba.

President Mnangagwa was welcomed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu.

