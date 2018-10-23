FM congregants walk out on Pastor as church constitutional fights intensify

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya in Shurugwi

There were episodes of free drama at AFM’s Mufaro Assembly in Shurugwi were congregants walked out on their Pastor who demanded them to choose between him and the Pentecostal Elders.

This comes at a time when there is acute division the Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Zimbabwe over the adoption of a new constitution that takes away the power of Pastors and their spouses in the Church.

In an interview, an Elder who chose anonymity ,said Pastor Alfred Ndove who happens to favour the old constitution which is now being championed by suspended AFM Vice President Reverend Chiyangwa and Suspended Midlands South Overseer Reverend Muzanenhamo Mapuranga wants to devide the Church and create a break away group.

“We as the Elders of Mufaro Assembly cannot stand aside and look while our pastor rebels and creates a cabal against the incumbent President, Reverend Asphar Madzivire,” he said.

Chronicling the culminated congregants to walk away on Pastor Ndove,Charles Kumbire said there were forced to choose between their elders and the Pastor hence they chose none but Jehovah and walked out of the Church service.

“Pastor Ndove just mushroomed from nowhere and silenced everyone before demanding congregants to choose between him and the church elders,this unsettled congregants who decided not to side with any mortal man but rather chose to remain on the side of Jehovah,this prompted them to walk out on the Pastor and returned to their homes,” said Kumbire

Efforts to contact Pastor Ndove for comment were fruitless since his phone was not reachable…more to follow