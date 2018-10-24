Lumumba’s sacking a ploy to cover up more names on his LIST?

Killing the messenger, as Ncube fires Lumumba

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

The whistle blower has been fired, Ace Lumumba who exposed an alleged cartel stationed at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) was officially fired yesterday.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Development Mthuli Ncube decided to fire Lumumba moments after he exposed illicit dealings at RBZ, barely a week after have had appointed him.

The firing, also came at the time the RBZ governor John Mangudya had suspended the accused officials to pave way for investigations.

Over the years, Zimbabwe had been dogged by allegations of top public officials being fingered in acts of corruption.

Meanwhile, in his second episode of the way forward on Zimbabwe’s economy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he noted with concern, that there was a network of currency speculators who were causing market distortions. Though he promised to have the matter taken to its logical conclusion, by bringing the saboteurs to book, the President said the move is not currently supported by the law.

“Currently we have no legislation to deal with currency manipulators,” said Mnangagwa.

The President though, added that stern measures will be taken to send a clear message that crime does not pay.

In that light, some have bemoaned lack of political will on the party of the top leadership to clearly investigate and jail bigwigs.

Apparently, analysts believe the Lumumba exposed cartel could be large and with higher links even above the these suspended RBZ officials.

Prominent political scientist Elder Mabhunu says the sacking of Lumumba after spilling the beans, is a form of collateral damage control, as fear grip the top brass that he could spill more beans.

He said the fact that one of the suspended officials Hazvinandaba Saburi is allegedly married to RBZ governor’s sister is as cause for concern. Saburi who is the Director of Financial Market at RBZ was reportedly once fired by former governor Gideon Gono in 2005 over alleged illicit dealings, the matter also sucked in Sakunda Holdings.

He is said to have been the brains behind the appointment of Mangudya to head the central bank.

Basing on the two’s working and personal relationship, many now believe that the governor’s hands could also not be clean.

“There could be more than that meet the eye, Lumumba’s sacking could be a ploy to cover up on more names on his list.

“Ncube could have found out that the guy has more beans to spill.

“I don’t see the matter going further beyond suspensions. As such the culprits will soon roam the streets scot-free,” says Mabhunu.