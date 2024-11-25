Images- H-Metro

Musicians Olivia Charamba and Mechanic Manyeruke have collected their brand new Toyota Fortuners from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo pledged to gift the two musicians together with Leonard Zhakata with brand new vehicles for their contribution to the country’s music industry.

Picking her vehicle, Mai Charamba expressed gratitude to Chivayo for noticing her efforts.

Baba Manyeruke was speechless saying the donation came when he least expected it.

Meanwhile, Zhakata is yet to collect his.

Zwnews