Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited, an innovative hub of Pomona Waste Management says it will start refuse collection in Harare next year.

The company announced the development on its X handle.

“Signed & Sealed! Geo Pomona Waste Management will start waste collection across Harare next year.

“The City has faced a major waste crisis, and we’re stepping in to change the narrative. A cleaner, healthier Harare is on the way,” said the company.

Geo Pomona Waste says it is deeply committed to sustainable waste management practices, guided by the principles of the 4Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Recovery adding that these principles are not just a framework for managing waste but a philosophy that drives every aspect of their operations, aiming to create a cleaner, healthier environment for all.

Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited was established in April 2022. It is the project entity created to carry out the Waste to Energy Project at Pomona.

This project is a Joint Venture Concession Agreement between the City of Harare and Geogenix BV. Geo Pomona Waste Management specialises in modern sustainable solutions for waste management.

The Pomona site was previously a textbook case of a mismanaged dumpsite. Various stakeholders used it for waste dumping without any oversight.

The area was plagued by recurrent fire outbreaks due to gas build-up in the landfill, often taking months to extinguish.

These fires emitted thick smoke, causing severe air pollution, blanketing nearby areas, and forcing residents to inhale potentially harmful fumes.

This not only caused respiratory problems and eye irritation but also posed long-term health risks.

The site was a severe environmental hazard, producing unbearable smells and posing dangers to both the environment and the people of Harare.

It lacked access roads and proper waste management infrastructure, attracting large numbers of squatters scavenging through the waste. This situation exacerbated the already dire conditions.

Unchecked waste attracted pests like rats and flies, spreading diseases. Rainwater percolating through the landfill dissolved contaminants from decomposing waste, creating a toxic liquid known as leachate.

Due to the absence of a proper liner, leachate seeped into the ground, causing severe ground pollution and polluting nearby water sources.

The unchecked pollution from the site, including air pollution, water pollution, and ground pollution, was significant and posed serious health and environmental risks.

