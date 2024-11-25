The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating two separate cases of murder which occurred in Chiweshe and Chiredzi.

In the first incident which occurred on 24/11/24 at Kodzwa Village, Chiweshe, a two-month-old infant was fatally struck on the head with a wooden log by her father, Tapiwa Masache (26).

The suspect had intended to assault his wife with the log during a domestic dispute but missed her. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Glendale, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The suspect is currently on the run.

In the second incident, which occurred on 23/11/24 at a bar in Chiredzi, Wilson Mashaya (30) was stabbed to death with a knife on the chest by a suspect identified as Mupfuka after an argument over beer.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

