Mnangagwa commissions Champion Foods milling plant

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived in Tynwald where he will tour and officially commision the Champions Foods (Pvt) Limited Milling Plant.
Apparently, the country has a number of players operating in the milling industry and the new plant adds to the country’s capacity to handle more tonnage.
The new plant has the capacity to handle 500 tonnes.
Campion Foods is a one stop supplier for food items at competitive prices, which specialises in the production and processing of farm produce.
Zwnews
