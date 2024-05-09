Harare’s main drinking water source, Lake Chivero, and its feeder streams are heavily polluted by industrial waste and raw sewage inflows.

Be that as it may, the city’s limited safe drinking water treatment works Morton Jeffrey lack capacity to maintain enough supplies and meet demand.

The city sits on a watershed plateau between Limpopo and Zambezi and is located upstream in Manyame River catchment at an elevation of 1,483 m.

Storm runoff and waste water generated from the city flow down to Lake Chivero which is the capital’s source of domestic water, where Morton Jaffrey Water Works is situated.

Harare has a population of approximately 1.5 million in the metropolitan area.

Apparently, another one million are living in the satellite towns of Chitungwiza, Norton, Epworth and Ruwa.