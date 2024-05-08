Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has begged for a car from controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo.

Zivhu who was recently re-admmitted into the ruling party took to social to plead for a vehicle.

“Sir -Wicknell ndokumbirawo motor, ndiwane chokufambisa somunhu akadzokawo kumusangano, gore riya ratinoziva tirivaviri chete, I prayed for you and you prayed for , zvinhu zvakatiomera wangu, ndingafara chaizvo, a gift from an old friend is a blessing,” he said.

Chivayo has been on a vehicle dishing out spree, awarding ZANU PF bootlickers.

His most recent act was his donation of a hundred vehicles to the ZANU PF youth league.

Zwnews