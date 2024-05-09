Women’s Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa has come out guns blazing after her son Neville was yesterday.

Neville was arrested at his Mt Pleasant home in Harare for illegal trading in forex.

However, in an audio supposedly to be that of Monica which is making rounds on social media, she fumes that the arrest is politically motivated.

She added that her son doesn’t deal in forex, and pointed out why the arrest was timed to take place while she is outside the country.

The government recently declared war on foreign currency dealers alleging that they are driving inflation up.

However, market watchers say the government is barking at the wrong tree.

They say as long as the economic fundamentals are not attended to the local currency will be on the receiving end when traded against the American dollar.

