The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Warren Park Primary School yesterday when six armed suspects raided the school as parents were paying their school fees.

The suspects went away with US$1 481.00 cash. Investigations are in progress.

The police is urging school authorities to increase security and be alert as parents pay school fees.

The authorities say where possible parents are encouraged to deposit their fees through financial institutions to curb armed robbery cases.

Zwnews