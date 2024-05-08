AFRO-POP songstress Gemma Griffiths is basking in the glory of her newly-released single which includes a sample from the late jazz icon Bob Nyabinde’s Chabuda Hapana.

The song titled Where I’m Going has won many hearts on digital platforms as she creatively added a classic spark to her music.

In a social media post prior to the release of the project, the musician expressed heartfelt appreciation to the late icon for his inspiration and guidance.

“To my friend and mentor, the late Bob Nyabinde, thank you for your guidance and inspiration.” Griffiths said.

Nyabinde, who was popularly known as the Headmaster, rose to prominence with his Chabuda Hapana track from the album Panenyaya which earned him a Zimbabwe Music Award gong in 2003 in the Best Afro-jazz Artiste category. He passed away in December last year at the age of 68 after a long battle with diabetes.

Griffiths rose to fame with her duet with dancehall president Winky D titled MuGarden which garnered the fastest YouTube views shortly after release and made it to number one on the BBC Afrobeats charts.

Apart from working with Winky D, Griffiths has worked with several other musicians such as Baba Harare, Bling 4 and Ammara Brown and has since released songs on her own which include Maita Basa Baba, Ndichatarisa and Titungamirei, among others.

Newsday