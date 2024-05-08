The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda embarrassed Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi when he dressed him down and threw him out of the August House in full view of a visiting Namibian delegation.

Ziyambi wanted to have a pending Notice of Motion regarding impending “Land Tenure Security Law” presented for debate by his Deputy Minister Mazungunye but Mudenda maintained the minister handle it himself.

In clear defiance, Ziyambi then said he wanted to have a “private urgent meeting” with his staff.

“Your conversation – Hon. Minister, your private conversation does not take precedence,” Mudenda charged.

Ziyambi protested that Mudenda was embarrassing him.

ZANU PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi in Ziyambi’s defence, interjected saying the latter was headed to the senate.

The drama took place in the presence of Namibian members of Parliament and staff from the Parliamentary Budget Select Committee in the Speaker’s Gallery.