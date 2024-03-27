George Charamba, Jonathan Moyo salute opposition leader who just won Senegal’s presidential election

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has saluted Senegal’s President elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye for his Pan African stance.

Charamba says unlike Chamisa, the new President of Senegal has a clear mind and ideology.

“You dare compare this Pan African clarity and vehemence to Chamisa’s muddled neo-colonial logic?

Do not insult this great young revolutionary who has just won elections in Senegal,” said Charamba via his X handle Donzamusoro007.

Apparently, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has also shared same sentiments with Charamba.

He writes:

Senegal’s history-making 44-year-old President-Elect, is an ideologically solid, articulate and progressive African nationalist par excellence; with a generational difference rooted in the African experience.

It’s therefore crass, opportunistic, and outrageous propaganda to equate him with his self-indulgent, content-free, and ideologically bankrupt generational peers elsewhere on the continent, in countries that are best left unmentioned, purely and only on account of his age.

He’s in a nationalist class of his own.

Unlike his confused and confusing African age mates in the unmentioned countries who are shameless merchants of foreign sponsored regime-change; who mimic Western geopolitics, and who think that just being young is in itself an ideology, Faye strikes a grounded nationalist ideological chord which is reminiscent of that struck by African nationalist trailblazers like Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda, Patrice Lumumba, Jomo Kenyatta, Amlicar Cabral, Thomas Sankara, Oliver Tambo, Herbert Chitepo, Joshua Nkomo and Robert Mugabe, among many other African luminaries; when they were his age or even younger.

Revolutionary and refreshing!

