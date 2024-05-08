Women’s Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s son Neville has been arrested, NewsDay has heard.

Neville was arrested today at his Mt Pleasant home in Harare for illegal trading in forex.

The government recently declared war on foreign currency dealers alleging that they are driving inflation up.

However, market watchers say the government is barking at the wrong tree.

They say as long as the economic fundamentals are not attended to the local currency will be on the receiving end when traded against the American dollar.