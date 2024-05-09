A Harare man, Melusi Ngwenya, disguised himself as a woman and managed to deceive a Nqobizitha Williams Bamala, a ZRP officer, into hiring him for sex.

Melusi also fooled court officials into processing his papers as if he were a female suspect using the name Melissa Ngwenya.

He appeared in court wearing a dress, a jacket, a bandana, and carrying a small handbag, further adding to the mystery of his deception.

Melusi even slept in the same bed as the policeman who had taken him to his house at the ZRP Support Unit Camp for the night.

The police officer claims that he was drunk and unaware of his true gender.

