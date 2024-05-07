Former Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) boss Ezekiel Chaunoita has died, reports Express Mail Zim.

According to sources, he died a bitter man after accusing Sam Charumbira (Prophet Shumba) of bewitching him.

He was one of the late hero Josiah Magama Tongogara’s trusted lieutanant.

Chaunoita was known for his tough stance against perceived enemies of the state during his time in the intelligence agency.

The news of his death comes at a time when Zimbabwe is facing political turmoil and economic challenges, and Chaunoita’s absence leaves a void in the intelligence community.

His funeral is expected to be attended by high-ranking government officials and members of the security sector but arrangements have not yet been announced.

Despite his controversial past, Chaunoita was respected by many for his dedication to his work and his unwavering loyalty to the ruling party and condolence messages were pouring on social media.

