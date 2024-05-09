Three people died on the spot, while two others are battling for their lives after a fatal collision involving a Honda Fit and Toyota D4D vehicles yesterday evening near Nyazura along Mutare-Harare Highway.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the accident, saying the names of both the deceased and injured are yet to be established.

He added that the Honda Fit driver, Peter Muringaniso, lost control of his vehicle, and encroached into the lane of Adrian Mhere’s vehicle leading to the accident.

“On May 8, at around 6pm, Peter Muringaniso (30) of Area 15, Dangamvura was driving a white Honda Fit along Harare-Mutare Highway with five passengers on board heading to Mutare.

“Adrain Mhere (57) of Augusta Farm in Masvingo was driving a Toyota D4D heading to Harare. He was alone in the car.

“On approaching the 191km peg, Muringaniso lost control of the vehicle and it swerved to the opposite lane.

“It side-swiped with Mhere’s car, resulting in three passengers in the Honda Fit perishing on the spot. Two other passengers were seriously injured and were rushed to Rusape General Hospital,” he said.

Assistant Inspector Chinyoka added: “The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be established and investigations are underway.

“As police, we urge motorists to be always on high alert and drive with extreme caution on the road. We also continue to urge members of the public to board registered public service vehicle such as buses while travelling.”

Manica Post