Dairibord reports it bought 11.8 million litres of milk from farmers for processing in the September quarter, 44% more than the same quarter last year.

The company now buys 36.7% of national raw milk output.

For the 9 months to September, Dairibord’s raw milk intake reached 31.8m litres, a 42% increase from 2023.

Dairibord Holdings Limited is the country’s biggest manufacturer and marketer of quality milks, foods and beverage products.

The company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

In July 1997, Dairibord became the first state- owned company in Zimbabwe to privatise, and listed on the ZSE the same year.

DZPL has five factories located in Harare, Chitungwiza and Chipinge.

