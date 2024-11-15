Zimbabwe’s Warriors will aim to secure their place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in a critical qualifying match against Harambe Stars of Kenya, set to be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm Central African Time.

Due to Zimbabwe’s facilities being deemed inadequate by the Confederation of African Football, they are unable to host AFCON qualifiers on home soil.

The Warriors need just a draw in that game to stamp their ticket to the Afcon finals to be held in Morocco late next year.

The Warriors and Harambe Stars have met 13 times since 1982 and the former have bettered the Warriors winning six games to Zimbabwe’s one.

The other six games ended in draws.