President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa who is also Chancellor of all State Universities, will officially commission the Bulawayo Students Accommodation City and Prof Phinias-Mogorosi Makhurane Technovation Centre.

Thereafter, the President will preside over the 30th Graduation Ceremony of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), in Bulawayo.

The Bulawayo Students Accommodation City (BSAC) has 516 rooms, with two students sharing one room.

At full capacity, BSAC will accommodate 1032 students.

Students are drawn from tertiary institutions including NUST, Bulawayo Polytechnic and Zimbabwe School of Mines.

The model is a result of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), including the Public Service Commission Pension Fund, Old Mutual, and the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting says the

model will ease student accommodation challenges and is being replicated across the country.

