LATEST: Zanu PF MP Dies

Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) for Zaka East constituency, Caston Ringisai Gumbwanda has died.

He was 67.

Gumbwanda died today at Cooporate 24 private hospital in Harare where he had been admitted after suffering from pneumonia.

Minister of Sate for Masvingo province who is also Zanu-PF provincial Chair Ezra Chadzamira confirmed the death.

He said:

“I can confirm that we received reports that Gumbwanda was admitted at Chiredzi Hospital after suffering from pneumonia. He was then transferred to Harare where he died today . This is a big blow to us as a party and a big loss to the people of Masvingo province and Zimbabwe as a whole.”

agencies