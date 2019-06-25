Afcon 2019: Injured Nakamba ruled out of Zim vs Uganda match..Line-UP

Marvelous Nakamba has been ruled out of tonight’s key Group A battle against Uganda because of injury.

This comes as striker Nyasha Mushekwi has also seen his participation at the tournament end through injury.

Team manager Wellington Mpandare revealed the depressing news about Nakamba’s absence late last night and this will be a huge blow for the Warriors.

The Belgium-based midfielder was the outstanding on-field player for the Warriors in their match against the Pharaohs last Friday night and his absence will loom large.

Since 1982, the two countries have played 15 times, Zimbabwe losing only twice to the east Africans.

Uganda Team News

Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Jjuuko sat out training on Monday but the coach says there are no worries about his fitness although he could miss the match due to fear of accumulation of bookings.

Murushid Jjuuko in action during the game against DR Congo

In case he doesn’t play, Sweden based Ronald Mukiibi will partner Hassan Wasswa in cental defense.

Uganda Cranes Probable XI versus Zimbabwe: Denis Onyango (GK) (C), Bevis Mugabi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Ronald Mukiibi, Godfrey Walusimbi, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Abdu Lumala, Patrick Kaddu, Farouk Miya and Emmanuel Okwi