According to Zimbabwe Warriors Zone, Belgian football club KV Mechelen has issued a statement following reports suggesting that winger Bill Antonio is close to making a comeback.

The claims had excited fans, with social media posts indicating that the 22-year-old was ready to resume playing after a long injury layoff. However, KV Mechelen clarified that Antonio, who joined the club from Dynamos FC last year, is still recovering and is not yet fit to be selected for matches.

The club confirmed that a recent team photo featuring Antonio was part of a scheduled photoshoot, and thanked fans for their ongoing support during his recovery.