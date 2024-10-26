The Iran Air Defense (IAD) says Israel conducted airstrikes against several military centers in Tehran, western province of Ilam, and southwestern province of Khuzestan.

IAD adds that while its air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the attacks, some areas sustained limited damage.

The strikes comes after Israel vowed to strike Iran in response to its attacks on Israel few weeks ago.

Israel sent message to Iran ahead of strike via third parties with details, warning not to retaliate.

“Iran’s strength will humiliate and weaken the enemies of our homeland,” Iran’s Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref tweeted Saturday following Israeli attacks on Iran’s military sites overnight.

The situation in Tehran and other major cities in Iran remains calm,” the Russian Embassy in Tehran said, as reported by Iranian domestic media, adding that it is continuing its operations as usual.

Iran Today/ Iran International