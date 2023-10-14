The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Tawanda Pindu (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 13/09/23 around 2115 hours at a service station along Seke Road, Harare in which Batsirai Chisindi (35) died.

The suspect, who was the conductor of a kombi, assaulted the victim with open hands after a misunderstanding over a torn US$1-00 note.

The victim fell on the ground and he started to bleed profusely from the back of the head. Resultantly, the victim succumbed to the injuries.

Apparently, in other news ZRP reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 110 kilometre peg along Harare – Masvingo Road on 13/10/23 at around 1750 hours in which one person was killed while two others were injured.

A Toyota Revo GD6 motor vehicle with one passenger on board had a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz motor vehicle which was set ablaze as a result of the accident.

The body of the victim was taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

