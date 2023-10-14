The match between Ngezi Platinum and Chicken Inn ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Ngezi Platinum. The decisive moment came in the 36th minute when Malvin Gaki scored a brilliant goal.

The first half of the game was action-packed, with both teams trying to seize the initiative.

The game kicked off with high energy from both sides in the 1st minute, and fans were eager to see their favorite teams in action. The players displayed impressive skills and determination throughout the match.

ZPC Kariba Seals a Late Victory Against FC Platinum

In a thrilling contest between ZPC Kariba and FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba secured a late 2-1 victory. The match was filled with exciting moments.

Walter Musona gave FC Platinum the lead in the 20th minute. However, ZPC Kariba equalized in the 29th minute as Makawa found the back of the net. The real drama unfolded in the 86th minute when ZPC Kariba surged ahead with another goal, sealing their win.

Simba Bhora Edges Past Bulawayo Chiefs

In a closely contested match, Simba Bhora defeated Bulawayo Chiefs with a score of 1-0. The only goal of the match came early in the 4th minute when Timone Machope found the back of the net.

Herentals Dominates Yadah with a 4-0 Victory

Herentals delivered an impressive performance, defeating Yadah with a commanding score of 4-0. The goals came at various points during the match, and Herentals displayed their attacking prowess.

Black Rhinos and Greenfuel Battle to a Stalemate

The match between Black Rhinos and Greenfuel ended in a goalless draw. Both teams had their fair share of opportunities, but the goalkeepers and defenders proved to be formidable opponents.