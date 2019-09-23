Julius Malema wades into Mugabe burial fight, Blasts Mnangagwa Govt

EFF leader Julius Malema on Monday urged government to protect the legacy of former President Robert Mugabe by respecting his last wishes and those of his family.

Malema visited the Blue roof, the place where the Mugabe family resides in Harare to pay his last respects to the late former President as well as offer condolences to the former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Addressing journalists at Blue Roof, Malema took aim at ED Mnangagwa’s government and urged him to protect the legacy of Mugabe as well as consider the wishes of his family first.

“Part of protecting his legacy first and foremost is to respect the wishes of his family. “It is absolute nonsense that you think declaring a person a national hero takes away the right of the family over the deceased,” he said.

Malema said the former first lady was strong, hence should be considered on anything to do with the remains of her husband.

“Every little detail of what we want to have around a dead body should be consulted with the family. There is a very strong surviving spouse here, which is not easily broken by arrivalist, so they ought to respect the wishes of this woman,” Malema added.

Contrary to rumours that he was secretly buried in Zvimba, Mugabe’s corpse is still at his Blue Roof mansion.