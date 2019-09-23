Pastor Berry Dambaza left suicide note before jumping 4th floor

A PROMINENT cleric with the Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe Upper Room Ministries has died after jumping off a Parkade in Harare this Monday in a suspected case of suicide.

Pastor Berry Dambaza is said to have jumped from the fourth floor of Julius Nyerere Parkade just after parking his car.

EasiPark Communications Manager, Frank Mandaza confirmed the late was a regular customer.

“This is very unfortunate. The man was our customer. He even spoke to one of our parking attendants before jumping off,” he said.

Eye witnesses, who spoke to ZBC News narrated what transpired during the shocking incident.

“We knew Pastor Dambaza. We saw him enter the building and then a few hours later we heard a thud. We then saw it was him when we went to see what had happened,” said an eye witness.

National Police Spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“We have received the report of the man who is said to have jumped off the fourth floor of the Julius Nyerere Parkade,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

The man is said to have left a suicide note.

Members of his church who were still in a state of shock refused to speak to the media, promising to issue a statement after holding a formal meeting.

A Harare policeman who saw the alleged suicide notes said Dambaza killed himself because of marital problems.

