Policeman arrested for helping 7 Chinese rhino poachers to flee into Mozambique

A ZRP police officer has appeared before the courts for obstructing justice after he reportedly assisted Chinese criminals to flee from justice after they were found in possession of rhino horns.

Wonder Tawanda Kwaramba, appeared before a Chiredzi Magistrate for allegedly facilitating the escape of seven Chinese nationals who were on bail for the unlawful possession of 20 kg of rhino horns.

The accused is now facing three charges, defeating the course of justice, smuggling (after he illegally imported a Toyota Hilux) and fraud.

The state alleges that CID detectives from Victoria Falls were informed by reliable sources that the accused was dining with the Chinese nationals.

The detectives made investigations and realised that the Chinese nationals had not reported at CID Victoria Falls as per their bail conditions and had vacated their premises.

They tracked the Toyota Hilux which the Chinese nationals were using and discovered that Kwaramba had driven it through Gonarezhou checkpoint before heading to Sango border post.

The state also alleges that at Sango border post, Kwaramba assisted the Chinese nationals to cross the border into Mozambique.

Kwaramba was arrested on his way back from Sango border post.

The accused was denied bail and remanded in custody to 4 October.

