Latest data by the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (ZimStat) shows a big jump in inflation for January 2025.

Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) monthly inflation was 10.5% in January, up 6.8 percentage points from December 2024.

According to the data, the biggest price increases came from rentals and utilities, followed by food

USD annual inflation rose from 2.5% in December to 14.6%, driven mostly by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices.

According to Trade Economics, Zimbabwe’s monthly consumer inflation indeed climbed to 10.5% in January 2025, a sharp increase from a four-month low of 3.7% in the prior month.

The spike is largely attributed to the depreciation of the country’s gold-backed local currency, the ZIG.