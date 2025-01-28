Zimbabwe’s senior men football team, the Warriors, have been drawn in Group B for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The 35th edition of the biennial tournament is set to be held in December in Morocco.

The 24 countries qualified for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025

Morocco (Hosts), Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, DR Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, South Africa, Gabon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Sudan, Benin, Tanzania, Botswana, Mozambique.

Stadiums and Host Cities

While the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has yet to officially announce the venues, several iconic stadiums are expected to play a central role in the tournament. These include:

Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca: A likely centerpiece of the tournament, this historic venue hosted the 1988 AFCON final and is expected to be a major venue once again.

Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat: Another key venue, currently undergoing expansion to increase its capacity.

Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier: Set to host some of the tournament’s biggest matches, with an expanded capacity to accommodate more fans.

Adrar Stadium, Agadir: Known for its stunning location and modern facilities, also being expanded ahead of the tournament.

Marrakech Stadium, Marrakech: A popular venue with fans and likely to see significant action during the tournament.

Fez Stadium, Fez: A more traditional setting that will add to the diverse experiences offered to fans.

Zwnews