The country is generating 66.7 percent of its peak demand, due to water inflows into the Kariba Dam.

Zimbabwe power generation update as at 28 January 2025 is as follows:

🔹 Hwange: 1017MW

🔹 Kariba: 185MW

🔹 IPPs: 65MW

🔹 Total: 1267MW

The country’s energy landscape is set to transform this year with the the commissioning of nine public and private power generation projects that will add 2 690 megawatts to the national grid and ease power cuts.

Although the country has lately been experiencing power outages, largely owing to the ripple effects of the El-Nino-induced drought that affected power generation at Kariba South Hydro Power Station, the Second Republic under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made huge investments in the energy sector.

Increased industrial capacity utilisation has also resulted in increased energy demand, but that could all be addressed by December next year when more than 2 600MW will be added to the national grid.

In an interview last year, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata outlined a range of initiatives that are in the pipeline aimed at delivering universal access to electricity for all citizens.

Some of the projects that are expected to add power to the national grid include the 800MW Hwange repowering project that is being developed by Indian firm, Jindal and will be complete by December next year.

This project will bring all six older units at Hwange back onto the grid at full force. At present the six units are working at less than half their optimal capacity.

In addition there are eight private stations being built. The private 720MW Titan project, the 300MW Zhong Jin Heli project and the 270MW ZZE project, all in Hwange, are set to be delivered by end of next year.

Elsewhere, the private Jinan 200MW station in Gweru, the 100MW Xintai station in Beitbridge, the 100MW Afrochine station in Chegutu, the 100MW Dingneng Solar station in Manhize, and the 100MW Dingneng Solar project in Mamina, are also set to come on stream and add to the grid.

Zwnews