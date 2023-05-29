English Premier League giants Chelsea, who have been serious collateral damage of the Ukraine war, have appointed former Tottenham and later PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach.

He has been appointed on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year, from 1 July.

The 51-year-old Argentine, who returns to the Premier League following previous spells in charge of Tottenham and Southampton, permanently succeeds Graham Potter, who was dismissed at the start of April after less than seven months in charge.

Frank Lampard, who led Chelsea on a caretaker basis until the end of the season following Potter’s sacking, has left the club again. He had another previous spell.

Chelsea was plunged into chaos after its Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the fairly successful club due to Western sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his billionaire oligarch cronies over the Ukraine war.

Newshawks