A SECURITY guard is on the run after allegedly killing his wife, who he accused of cheating on him with their married neighbour, in Mt Hampden.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday.

Alexander Gezi reportedly struck his wife, Rita Rore, several times with a hoe until she died.

He had found some love messages, from their married neighbour, in her phone.

Alexander and Rita had been married for two years.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, has appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“On Sunday at around 1am, the accused, who is employed as a security guard, went to the house of the alleged wife’s boyfriend and confronted him over the affair.

“The man threatened the boyfriend with death and he went back to his house and chased his wife out of their matrimonial bedroom.

“The now deceased took her blankets and went on to sleep in the kitchen, together with her daughter, aged 9. At around 3am, the husband went into the kitchen, dragged Rita outside the kitchen and struck her several times with a hoe on the head.

“The man then left the bloodstained hoe near the kitchen door and fled,” said Insp Chakanza.

