SOUTH AFRICA: Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has confirmed that the number of fatalities in the tanker explosion accident in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, has risen to 15, three of the deceased are staff members of OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital was also affected by the blast.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the Plantation area following the deadly blast and described the scene as a warzone.

Lesufi says this is gloomy moment not only for the affected people, but the province.

Driver hospitalised

The driver of the gas tanker truck that exploded in Boksburg this Saturday, 24th of December has been hospitalised.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the truck was transporting gas to Botswana from Richards Bay when tragedy struck.

At least 15 people have been killed following the explosion and more than 40 hospitalised.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says six firefighters were injured in the blaze.

The blast destroyed the railway, road infrastructure and damaged OR Tambo Hospital.

The Premier together with provincial and municipal authorities visited the scene earlier today.

Lesufi says the truck was transporting unidentified gas.