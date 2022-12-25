KWAITO Musician Thokozani Ndlovu ‘Lvovo Derrango’ Suffers A Stroke

Kwaito singer Thokozani Ndlovu, popularly known as Lvovo Derrango, has been hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke.

According to a statement from his label Derrango records, Ndlovu suffered the stroke during his performance at Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

He is reportedly in hospital and is said to be responding well to treatment.

The family has asked for privacy during this time.

The news comes just a day after the death of another kwaito artist Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo who also suffered a minor stroke after a performance at Indwedwe a week ago.

Kwaito star Lvovo Derrango hospitalised after minor stroke

Lvovo’s record label, Derrango Records Entertainment sent out a media statement requesting the public and the media to respect his privacy during this difficult time.

“We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers and we are confident that he will come out of this difficult situation even stronger.” says the spokesperson.

Derrango Records and Entertainment said:

“Lvovo Derrango had suffered a minor stroke during his performance at Indwedwe on the 23rd of December 2022. He is admitted to the hospital for medical attention, and he is responding very well.

“We kindly ask that you keep him in your prayers, and we are confident that he will come out of this difficult situation even more stronger. The family kindly asks for the public and media to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Lvovo performed at the Indwedwe Music Festival at the Nsuze Sports Field in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, where the unfortunate event happened.

This was just a few days before Big Nuz’s Mampintsha had a minor stroke also, which killed him on 24 December.

In May this year, Lvovo spent a month in the Intensive Care Unit at Greys Hospital after he was involved in a horrific car accident.

He was involved in a head-on collision with a truck in his hometown of Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.