High Court judge Justice Elijah Makomo has died. He was 44.

He died today at Avenues Clinic in Harare.

The cause of his death could not be immediately established.

In a statement this afternoon, the Judicial Service Commission said:

“The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Hon Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express deepest condolences to the Makomo family on the passing on of the Honourable Justice Elijah Makomo at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Sunday, 25 December 2022.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs Ansicaria Makomo and children. May the Lord comfort them during this difficult time.”

Justice Makomo was born on January 9, 1978.

He studied Law with University of South Africa and also a holder of a Master of Laws in Corporate Law and Masters in Business Administration.

Justice Makomo joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 2005.

He rose through the ranks in the magistracy and became the Deputy Chief Magistrate in 2018.

In between, he was a Registrar of the High Court from 2012 to 2013.

In 2019, he became the Chief Registrar of the Superior Courts following which he was appointed the JSC head of policy and legal services in 2020.

In 2021, he became a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

He was an avid reader and a sharp legal mind whose intellectual prowess will be fondly remembered.

Mourners are gathered at number 323, off Biston Road, New Grange, Harare.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

